Honey Singh’s GF Tina Thadani Plants A Kiss On His Cheek As He Sings ‘Meri Jaan’ In Viral Video; Watch

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh celebrated the new year with his sweetheart Tina Thadani. The Blue Eyes singer took to Instagram to post a glimpse of his new year celebration with his ladylove as he sings ‘Meri Jaan’ for her. In the romantic video, that is going viral on social media, Tina is seen hugging and kissing Honey as he dedicated the song for her. For the unversed, Honey Singh had announced his relationship with Tina three months after his divorce was finalised last year.

In a post that he shared, Honey Singh is seen in a black tee with a locket of his name as an accessory. Tina grooves behind him and plants a kiss on his nose as he sings ‘Meri Jaan Khandi Mitha Paan’ for her. Sharing the video with Tina on Instagram, Honey Singh wrote, “Happy New Year to all the lovers!! Its lover’s season not hater’s season #yoyo @tinathadani #yoyohoneysingh."

Soon after being shared, the video went viral with many of Honey Singh’s fans chiming into the comments section and suggested that the singer was drunk and might delete the video later. Manmeet of Meet Bros duo shared laughing emojis and wrote “veerey" with heart emoticons in the comments section. A fan commented, “Together forever." Another said, “Brother in mood today".

Previously, Tina featured in Honey Singh’s new song Paris Ka Trip. After introducing her as his ‘girlfriend’ at a Delhi event in December last year, he shared a romantic birthday post for her few days later. Sharing a picture with her, he wrote, “Happy birthday Jaana @tinathadani."

Honey confirmed his relationship with Tina a month ago at an event in Delhi. Around the time of his divorce with Shalini Talwar in September last year, Honey had announced his new album titled 3.0. He said the title of the album was given by Tina. Pointing out at Tina, who was sitting among the audience, he had said in December, “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0)." They were also seen holding hands at the event.

