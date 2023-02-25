Telugu actor Ram Charan is still basking in the resounding success of his film RRR. Recently, the actor made a guest appearance on the American chat show Good Morning America. Post talking about SS Rajamouli’s direction and how the peppy Naatu Naatu song won the best original song, including sharing tits bits about his personal life, Ram Charan had another interaction with ABC News. During the conversation, the actor revealed that he was willing to work on Hollywood projects in the future. However, only after he completed the already assigned films of the South film industry.

Among the many other things he talked about the 37-year-old admitted that he presently has his hands full with plenty of films in India. Nevertheless, Ram Charan disclosed that he was keen to make his debut in the “American industry". Elaborating on the topic, he said, “I want the directors here in Hollywood to experience the talent in India and I also want to be part of your American industry. I hope to get some good calls and good meetings in LA now."

According to a report by India Today, when Ram Charan was asked whether he considers the tremendous win of RRR to be a “Hollywood success", the actor had a befitting reply. “I don’t know if I can call it a Hollywood success, but I think Hollywood has a big heart to accept international films and respect them as much as original Hollywood films," he stated.

In the heart-to-heart interaction, the Rangasthalam actor further expressed that if Naatu Naatu bagged an Oscar, someone would have to pinch him back to reality. Only then would he regain his composure and collect the award. “I don’t think I’ll believe it. I’ll be happy for us and happy for India, he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in a cameo role in the Bollywood flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. He has also been roped in as the lead for film director S. Shankar’s upcoming political thriller, tentatively titled RC 15. The film boasts a cast ensemble of Kiara Advani, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram, and Malavika Mohanan in important roles.

