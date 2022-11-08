Hostel Daze Season 3 Teaser: Raju Srivastava Appears With His Iconic Smile, Leaves Fans Emotional

Hostel Daze season 3 teaser dropped on Tuesday and featured a glimpse of the late comedian-actor Raju Srivastava. The series, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, revolves around a batch of engineering college students. As per the promo, it appears that Raju played the role of a tea vendor seated outside the hostel.

The teaser began with a recap of the first two seasons. “The first year of the hostel is the honeymoon period, filled with excitement. The second year brings in children, I mean juniors so people are busy with them. But the third year brings the hostel’s mid-life crisis," the narrator explained, featuring glimpses of the hostel inmates’ struggles in college and personal lives.

Among the numerous problems and romantic situations teased, the teaser gives a glimpse of the supporting characters — one of which is Raju. The actor sports his iconic smile in the blink-and-miss shot, leaving fans emotional. Several fans took to the video’s comments section and remembered the late comedian.

“The scene of Raju Shrivastava is the best will be the best scene of the season," a fan wrote. “Raju Shrivastav ko dekhke dil khush ho gaya," added another. “It’s so lovely to know late Raju Shrivastav would be in this show," a third fan wrote. “I got Goosebumps after watching Raju Srivastav sir in this teaser. He was the best Stand-up comedian in India," a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, fans were heartbroken to know that Adarsh Gourav, who played the lead role of Ankit in the first two seasons, is not part of the show. The other cast members include Ahsaas Channa, Nikhil Vijay, Shubham Gaur, Luv Vispute, and Ayushi Gupta. The new season also features Utsav Sarkar.

Directed by Abhinav Anand, Hostel Daze season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 16.

