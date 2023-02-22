Hotness Alert! Nia Sharma's Gorgeous Pics In An All-White Outfit Are Unmissable

When it comes to fashion, monotones dominate the wardrobe of actress Nia Sharma. Just one screen down her Instagram profile reveals she loves all-white and all-black silhouettes. On Wednesday afternoon, the actress once again displayed her absolute love for monotones by donning an all-white attire. In a string of pictures from her new photoshoot, Nia flaunted her midriff in a tube crop top featuring push-up detailing. She chose matching high-waisted denim jeans to complete her style statement.

Nia Sharma also opted for a delicate diamond neckpiece to accessorize her look. But what stole the limelight was her dramatic eyes. She packed on smokey eyes accentuated with glitter and contoured cheeks to finish off her makeup. Meanwhile, sleek side-parted hair left loose summed up her entire look. While sharing the new photos, Nia made a surprising revelation and shared that she is a camera-shy person. “I pose too confidently for someone that’s too camera shy," she wrote. Take a look at her latest post here:

The pictures have already raked up over fifty thousand likes on the photo-sharing application along with multiple praises. Just hours after sharing the photo, Nia also posted a fun clip of herself performing a difficult lift with her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa choreographer Tarun Raj. The video captures her moving elegantly toward her partner, who lifts her up upon contact and swirls multiple times carrying her in circles.

The actress can be seen dressed in a black bodysuit paired with matching shorts. Meanwhile, Tarun colour compliments her in an open shrug and striped pants. “Your wings already exist," Nia Sharma captioned the video. Check it out below:

In terms of work, Nia last played the role of a shape-shifting snake in Naagin 4 and also reprised her role as Roshni Patel alongside Ravi Dubey’s Sidhharth Khurrana in the web series Jamai Raja 2.0. Previously, she has also participated in multiple reality TV shows including Rohit Shetty hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The television actress was one of the top 5 finalists who eventually finished in fourth place. Post this, she became a contestant in the 10th edition of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with Tarun Raj. She emerged as the first-runner up in the dance reality TV show.

