Hotness Overload! Disha Patani Flaunts Her Toned Midriff In Uber Cool Airport Look and Fans Are Impressed

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in the industry. The actress never fails to impress with her sartorial finesse. Every time the diva steps out of her house, the paparazzi make sure to capture the gorgeous diva in her gorgeous avatars. On Tuesday, the actress was spotted by the paps at Mumbai airport. While we’re not sure if Disha was leaving for a shoot or holiday, the actress surely dialled up the drama with her airport look.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, Disha looked uber chic as she entered the airport. The Malang actress opted for a sexy brown cropped top and dark green shiny cargo pants. Disha was snapped wearing a brown ultra-mini crop top that showcased her toned midriff, which she paired with stylish cargo pants. She also had a pair of sunglasses on. The actress rounded off her look with chunky white jogger shoes. The actress made a stylish statement with her airport look which is sure to make men go weak in the knees. With her shiny golden locks open, the actress looks uber chic.

The actress even waited for the paparazzi to click her pics and smilingly posed for them.

Soon after the video was posted, scores of Disha’s fans chimed into the comments section to praise her stylish airport look. One social media user wrote," hotness overload," another commented “pretty Patani."

Well, this is not the first time, Disha has held the attention of the internet. Time and again, she has set the temperature soaring with her gorgeous snaps and perfect dance moves. A few days ago, Disha shared a video of herself on social media in which she can be seen grooving to the tunes of DODO by Tyac. Disha was accompanied by her dance trainer too. Her dance moves and transitions were silky smooth. “Vibin," she wrote in the caption while dropping the video.

In the video, Disha sported a uber cool look. She wore white joggers which had a long side slip on both sides, along with a white crop top, a white cap, and white shoes. With her on-point fashion game and butter-smooth dance moves, Disha is a sight to watch. The clip has over 5 lakh views so far and is a hit among netizens. Fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section of her video with heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns.

