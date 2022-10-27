Hotness Overloaded! Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Sexy In Cleavage-Baring Red Corset Top And Pants; Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia is well-known not only for her films but also for her edgy wardrobe choices. She enjoys experimenting with her looks and does an excellent job in impressing fashion critics. For an event recently, the Babli Bouncer actress picked a red ensemble that fans cannot get enough of. Sharing pictures on the gram, the diva was seen striking some intense poses with a royal red background.

For the occasion, Tamannaah Bhatia donned a red corset top and paired it with red bell bottoms. She completed the look with a pink Jimmy Choo handbag. Her smoky glittery eye makeup and bold red lipstick blended well with her outfit. She tied her hair in a ponytail with a little lift from the front and looked absolutely stunning. Along with the pictures, she added siren emoticons and gave credit for her look to her team. Take a look at the post below.

Upon sharing the post online, several fans, friends and family of the actress rushed to the comment section and dropped compliments. One of the users wrote, “You look damn gorgeous". Another penned, “Crush of millions of people in this world. kitni awesome ho yaar app". A third one said, “Killing this look".

This is not the first time the actress has taken the internet by storm with her sartorial choices. From ethnic attires to casual ensembles, Tamannaah Bhatia often goes on to share pictures of her looks from various events. On the occasion of Diwali, Tamannaah wore a shimmer fabric saree and teamed it with a brocade and puff sleeves blouse. Take a look.

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently enjoying the success of her most recent movie, Plan A, Plan B. The actor, who appeared in the movie alongside Riteish Deshmukh, is receiving praise for her performance from both fans and reviewers. She will next be seen in Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is currently in its post-production stage and no details about the same have been revealed by the makers.

