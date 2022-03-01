Hotness Overloaded! Urfi Javed Stuns Fans With Her Bold Pics, But Her Nosepin Grabs Attention

Urfi Javed never fails to leave fans stunned with her gorgeous avatar. Once again, the Bigg Boss OTT fame is setting fire on social media with her jaw-dropping pictures. In these latest clicks, Urfi Javed can be seen posing sensuously in a blue bikini which she paired with denim. Bold red lip shade also added sexiness to Urfi’s look. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Urfi Javeds’ nosepin.

Several fans took to the comment section of Urfi’s post and mentioned that nosepin suits her. While one of the fans wrote, “Lovely nose ring . Such a natural beauty", another social media user commented, “Naak wala ring, super look de raha hai (Nosepin is adding charm to your look)."

Needless to say, fans are completely impressed with Urfi’s pictures. If somebody has called her ‘hottest ever’ in the comment section, others mentioned how she can slay any outfit with her style. “You look soo cool in casual," another comment on the actress’ post read.

Recently, Urfi Javed also opened up about doing nude scenes in movies and mentioned that she might do it for a ‘good project’, like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. “Why would I just want to go nude? Not for the sake of it, I wouldn’t do it just because you want to see me naked. Not for that. But if it’s required, (really) required, a good movie where people will actually see my acting – I’m way more than just my clothes and I feel I am talented, I am a good actor – if given a chance I would definitely think about it a lot. Might even say no initially," Urfi told Koimoi.

“But if it is a good, good, good project, like that level project of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film – I would completely trust him (the director) for that," she added.

On the work front, Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

