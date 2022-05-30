Hours Before Death, Sidhu Moose Wala's Vancouver Concert Ticket Sales Were Delayed Citing 'Security Issues'

Ticket sales for Sidhu Moose Wala's upcoming concert in Vancouver were delayed due to “security considerations", hours before he was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) contacted the police regarding security risks at the indoor arena, the Vancouver Sun reported, following which the ticket sales were postponed. Tickets for the ‘Back 2 Business’ showcase numerous other Canadian cities available for performance, this weekend. The ticket sales for Sidhu Moose Wala’s July 23 performance at the Pacific Coliseum would not be available until June 4.

The politician-singer was shot down by unknown people in Punjab's Mansa district, ANI reported. Three people were injured in the shooting.

According to the PNE's TicketLeader website, tickets for Sidhu Moose Wala’s concert ranged from $75 to $200. A PNE spokeswoman Laura Ballance said, “We wanted to do a deeper dive into security to ascertain the full scale of public safety risks in consultation with police."

Laura further stated that as part of their security assessment, for any large event, police look at the security plans, depending on which they tell us whether they want two or six officers on-site working with our in-house security team for the event. The concert might have drawn up to 12,000 people to Hastings Park,” the spokesperson added.

Security problems had already plagued the singer's performances. Surrey RCMP in England had earlier removed him from the 2019 roster of the 5X Block Party Festival. During one of Sidhu Moose Wala’s concerts at the Surrey banquet hall, a guy was also stabbed.

Civil Surgeon at Mansa Hospital Dr Ranjeet Rai told ANI that the rapper was shot in Mansa district on Sunday evening and was brought dead to the hospital. The tragic incident occurred a day after the Punjab police withdrew his security, along with that of 424 others. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the singer stood up for elections on a Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly constituency. Unfortunately, he faced defeated from AAP's Dr Vijay Singla.

