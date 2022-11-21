'House Looks Like a Dream': Rituparna Sengupta On Priyanka Chopra’s Los Angeles Home

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta needs no special introduction when it comes to playing versatile characters on-screen. The actress’ commendable performances have blown away the minds of her admirers and movie critics umpteen times. Rituparna’s stardom is not only restricted to Tollywood but has even reached the nooks and corners of other cine industries. Recently, the Tollywood beauty paid a visit to Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra’s Los Angeles residence. There, she met with Nick Jonas and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra.

Rituparna dropped a string of pictures on her Instagram handle, from her visit, making fans go crazy about her special encounter with the Jonas and Chopra family. Along with the beautiful clicks, the Bengali actress also penned a heartwarming note, thanking Madhu Chopra for her gift - an aromatic candle. She also expressed her gratitude for the “hospitality" she received during her visit. However, Rituparna was unable to meet Priyanka, since the B-town diva was on a tour in India.

“Thank you aunty for sending this lovely picture of the candle, a little gift from me and sending a beautiful note. Thank you for this gift. Lovely aroma and presence in our home. It was a pleasure to see you in LA a few days back… thanks for all your hospitality… it was lovely to meet you and the Jonas family… missed Priyanka royally as she was travelling… the house looks like a dream… made some beautiful memories… lots of love… aunty you are a sweetheart…" read Rituparna’s wholesome caption.

The pictures revealed the Charuulata actress, dressed in a black-and-white striped, thigh-high-slit dress. She posed with Madhu Chopra, who donned a simple pink shirt and jeans, beside a poolside. The rest of the photo session also captured Rituparna clicking photos with Priyanka’s celebrity husband-actor-singer Nick Jonas and his father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

The following clicks featured Rituparna posing in various locations of PeeCee’s lavish residence, giving a pictorial mini house tour. From a rustic open-air lounge to a serene balcony, surrounded by lush greenery and distant mountains, the Bengal diva dropped glimpses of the modern house, much to the excitement of social media users.

While some fans were floored by Rituparna’s stylish pictures, others were captivated by PeeCee’s amazing residence. “Just wowwwwwwwwww," exclaimed one user. “Fabulous Ritu" commented a second. A third individual pointed out, “House is literally what dreams are made of."

Meanwhile, talking about Rituparna Sengupta, the actress was last seen in the film Belashuru. She is currently geared up for the release of her next Bengali-language movie Prosenjit Weds Rituparna where she is cast opposite Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee. Directed by Samrat Sharma, Prosenjit Weds Rituparna is slated to hit the screens on November 25 this year.

