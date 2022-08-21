House of the Dragon Ep 1: How Is Daenerys Targaryen Related To King Viserys I, Rhaenyra, Daemon

Game of Thrones fans officially embark on the journey to learn about Targaryen’s history with the House of the Dragon. First of the several spin-off series planned by HBO, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of the Game of Thrones, introducing the world to the Starks, Lannister, Baratheon, and Tyrell, among others. While we will be introduced to several new Targaryens in the series, the million-dollar question is, how are the core characters connected with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)?

Note: The article features little spoilers from House of the Dragon.

The only daughter of King Aerys II, Daenerys ruled over Game of Thrones and fans even felt she had shades of her father, popularly known as the Mad King. Owing to the timeline of House of the Dragon, it is clear that the spin-off series (at least the first few seasons) will not appear in the show. However, she does hold a connection with the lead Targaryen family members.

As already revealed, the first season will feature four Targaryens in the lead: King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’arcy).

Daenerys and King Viserys I Targaryen’s relation: Sharing the same name as Daenerys’ brother, Bustle reported that King Viserys I is Daenerys’ great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather.

Daenerys and Prince Daemon Targaryen’s relation: Brother of King Viserys I, Prince Daemon Targaryen is Daenerys’ distant uncle. However, they share the ‘dragon rider’ title.

Daenerys and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen’s relation: Daenerys shares the Queen-like qualities with Rhaenyra. They also are dragon-riders and the sole daughters of their crowned fathers. Much like Daemon, Rhaenyra is also a distant aunt of Daenerys. They were nine generations apart.

House of the Dragon premieres on August 21 (August 22 IST). Fans in India can stream the show on Disney+ Hotstar.

