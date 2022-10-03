House of the Dragon Ep 7 Ending Explained, Review: Miguel Sapochnik Clearly Hates Light

House of the Dragon ep 7: (Warning — Spoilers Ahead) When Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and King Viserys I Targaryen’s (Paddy Considine) second son Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) stares into the eyes of Vhagar, my screen appeared to be doing injustice to the brilliant cinematography and VFX director Miguel Sapochnik has arranged for House of the Dragon. All I thought during the scene establishing his bond with the ferocious dragon was how it was a sight to behold on the big screen.

House of the Dragon episode 7 was high on visuals and politics. The episode begins with the Targaryens and Velaryons coming together to mourn the death of Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). While the numerous houses involved pay their last respects, the tension among the family members is evident which eventually boils down to the children.

While the King and the Queen of the realms seem to not be talking, Princess Rhaenyra (Emily Carey) and her son Jacaerys ‘Jace’ Velaryon (Leo Hart) secretly remember Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), Jace’s real father. Aemond takes the opportunity of the tension and distraction to attempt to become Vhagar’s new master, the dragon who previously belonged to Laena.

While he successfully manages to do so, the shift in Vhagar’s ownership does not go down well with Laena’s daughters. As they fight with Aemond over it, Rheanyra’s sons get involved. The fight turns ugly when the punches transform into a bloodbath and Aemond loses an eye after he addresses the question of who is the father of Rheanyra’s sons.

This leads to outrage. Alicent demands justice for her son’s lost eye while Rheanyra urges her royal father to step in and help fight the rumours being spread. While she doesn’t name Alicent, the blame eventually falls on her. As a result, Alicent threatens to rip an eye in return for her son’s eye but Rheanyra intervenes, only to have her wrist slashed. Alicent is soon deemed ‘mad’ and even dangerous, something that she regrets. While she sets asides her problems, it clearly isn’t over.

Meanwhile, Rheanyra is cementing her position in the realm with the help of her darling uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). A walk on the dark nighted beach leads brings back the sexual tension between Rheanyra and Daemon, eventually leading to them having sex on the beach.

Rheanyra urges Daemon to join hands with her in order to have a strong hold on the Iron Throne. Together, they ‘kill off’ her husband, clearing the path of their union. They have a small wedding by the beach in Driftmark, with their children playing witness. Nothing can now stop Rheanyra and Daemon from taking over the throne, except maybe Alicent?

House of the Dragon Ep 7 Review:

Director Miguel Sapochnik clearly hates the light. While I appreciate his dedication to remaining true to the timeline and set up, it gets difficult to watch crucial scenes despite the brightest of settings. This kills the experience.

While I hope House of the Dragon changes gears with regard to the lighting, the episode delivers a juicy episode with regard to the story. The twist will finally knot the fans into what seems to be a twisted finale in the making. Olivia Cooke is outstanding as she gives Alicent an edge of chaos and madness in this episode. Emily Carey lets her have the spotlight in the scenes of their confrontation but shines in scenes with Matt Smith. The actor seemed to have downplayed himself in this episode, letting the drama take the centre stage.

If I haven’t told it a few times already, I am saying it again — the cinematography is outstanding. Fabien Wagner is delivering a feast to the eyes with every episode.

House of the Dragon Ep 7 Ending Explained:

The highlight of the episode was the twisted ending. The final act begins with Daemon threatening Laenor Velaryon’s (John MacMillan) lover Qarl Correy (Arty Froushan) about their little secret and suggesting that he kills Laenor in return for a huge reward. The episode soon presents its final twist, with Qarl Correy marching into the Laenor’s chamber and provoking him to get into a fight. The scene ends with a body appearing to be Laenor burnt to ashes.

Just when you think that Rheanyra and Daemon succeed with their plans of killing off Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan), the Velaryon man emerges on the seashore with Qarl and they row away into the darkness. In the book, Laenor’s fate comes to an end with that. However, it is to see if House of the Dragon uses the character to cause havoc in the newlywed Targaryens’ lives.

