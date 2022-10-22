House of the Dragon Finale Leaked, HBO ‘Aggressively Monitoring’ Situation

According to the new reports, the Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, October 21, two days before the episode was scheduled to air on HBO and HBO Max reported Variety. The leak seems to have originated from a “distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa”, a spokesperson for HBO told the same publication. In a statement, HBO claimed that they are “aggressively monitoring” the situation and trying their best to keep the pirated copies off of the internet.

The statement also said that HBO was heavily disappointed over the “unlawful actions” that have disrupted the “viewing experience for loyal fans of the show”. The channel also mentioned that the true fans will get to see a “pristine version of the show”, in high-quality 4K as it will exclusively stream on Sunday that way.

While this seems to be the first leak of any kind for the fictionalized show which has gained widespread popularity, the independent prequel to it did not fare very well in terms of piracy. Game of Thrones' releases was marred with online piracy several times, more so in the final seasons. The situation got so bad that the channel “opted to cease offering advance screeners to the press. This still didn’t prevent the problem”, according to Variety.

Game of Thrones season 8’s final episode was widely available on both illegal sites and on legitimate platforms such as DirecTV Now and Amazon Prime Video’s German platform ahead of their scheduled airings. To prevent the same from happening to the House of the Dragon, HBO is leaving no stone unturned.

Meanwhile, viewers are waiting with bated breath as to what is going to unfold in the finale episode. The trailer of the episode showed Aegon’s ascension to the Iron Throne, however with Rhaenys crashing the party in dragon-back at the end of the ninth episode. The finale will show Princess Rhaenyra and Daemon’s story after she learns that her father has died.

