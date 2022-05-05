House of the Dragon New Teaser: GoT Prequel Hints At Targaryens' ‘Ugly Game’, Battle For Iron Throne

The new teaser of House of the Dragon was released on Thursday and it teases an ‘ugly game’. The Game of Thrones spin-off is based on the history of Targaryens and is set 200 years before the Game of Thrones series. The new teaser features the House of Targaryen promising to keep their hold in Wesreros. However, it is not going to be an easy case.

The teaser hints at the internal conflicts in the house of Targaryens over the successor of the Iron Throne. Fans learn that Princess Rhaenyra (Eve Best) has been declared the heir to King Viserys (Paddy Considine) but her journey to the throne is filled with betrayal, blood and more. The internal civil war will give gateways for Starks, Velaryons, and Lannisters to walk in and bring down the empire. The teaser also gives a glimpse of the dragon.

“We play an ugly game," Hand of the King — Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) says in the teaser. “History does not remember blood, it remembers names," added Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), as the teaser approaches its end. If the tease wasn’t enough to get fans excited, the makers set the teaser against the theme song of Game of Thrones, which is bound to leave fans feeling nostalgic.

Watch the House of the Dragon teaser here:

The Game of Thrones prequel is inspired by George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. House of the Dragon will air on HBO and HBO Max on August 21. In India, Game of Thrones fans can stream the series on Disney+ Hotstar.

The cast includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel among others. Besides House of the Dragon, it is reported that there are multiple shows set within the Game of Thrones universe in the works.

