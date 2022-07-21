House Of The Dragon Trailer: Targaryens Wage War For the Iron Throne in This GoT Prequel, Watch

HBO dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated House Of The Dragon on Wednesday. The Game of Thrones spin-off will release worldwide on August 21 and is set in the timeline 200 years before its parent show. The trailer showed a glimpse of what the show has to offer its viewers. Clanking swords, fire-gushing dragons, and mind-bending politics is how one can sum up the trailer. The trailer shows King Viserys Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine, set to choose his heir. The main contenders for the iron throne include Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy, the king’s first-born daughter and Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith.

The trailer gives a peek into the tussling politics for the throne that has never been perched on by a woman and Rhaenyra is compassionate to change “the order of things.” The trailer also promises that a “war is afoot,” which will include the most powerful weapon across the seven kingdoms, the dragons.

Take a look at the trailer here:

House Of The Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and is centered around the iron throne. The House Targaryen tumbles as its members draw blood amongst each other for the throne while House Stark, Baratheon, Lannister, and Velaryon, plot against them.

Earlier in May, the makers of the show released the teaser trailer which was set to the background music of Game of Thrones, leaving fans nostalgic for the show that got them hooked on the world that Martin created through his novella.

The show will be released on HBO Max on August 21, followed by Disney+ Hotstar streaming it from August 22. The show will have Martin at the centre of the production, with Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, contributing to the process. The show’s score will be composed by Ramin Djawadi, the Iranian-German composer, who also developed the soundtrack for Game Of Thrones.

