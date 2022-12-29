How 19-Year-Old Sumbul Touqeer Khan Proved Acting Prowess & Became Everyone's Favourite

Ever since Sumbul Touqeer Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, she has been making headlines. At the age of 19, she is one of the youngest contestants in the history of Salman Khan’s reality show. Prior to participating in Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul became a popular name with her show Imlie. Her performance and chemistry with co-star Gashmeer Mahajani was widely loved by all.

Interestingly, Imlie premiered in November 2020 and the actress was part of the show till September this year. In such a short span of time, not only has she became a household name but also emerged as one of the biggest television stars in the country. As fans cheer for Sumbul for her Bigg Boss 16 stint, here’s a look at her journey in the showbiz industry:

Sumbul Touqeer Khan linked to the entertainment industry?

If a report by tring.co.in is to be believed, then Sumbul’s father, Touqeer Hasan Khan is a choreographer who has reportedly worked with several dance reality shows. It was in 2016 that he decided to move to Mumbai with his daughters for their bright future in the entertainment industry.

“So my dad literally gave my sister and me, this acting ka Keeda. In Delhi, my sister and I performed in numerous Krishna and Ram Leela plays, which sparked our interest in acting," Sumbul said in an earlier interview as quoted by tring.

Life in Mumbai was not easy for Sumbul and her family

While Sumbul’s family moved to Mumbai in 2016, it wasn’t easy to survive in the city for the actress. In an earlier interview with E-times, the actress recalled her struggling days and revealed how there were days when her family used to survive on one meal per day.

“I remember how he sold everything before coming to Mumbai. Although the days of our struggle were not too many, they were tough. There used to be days when the only meal for the day would be one vada pav but we never complained. In fact, vada pav has saved the lives of so many strugglers in Mumbai who have very little money with them," she told the entertainment portal.

Sumbul’s acting career before Imlie

Even though Sumbul became a household name with Imlie, it was not her first television show. The actress made her acting debut with Chandragupt Morya (2011-2012). She played one of the prominent roles in this show. After Chandragupt Morya, she also featured in several other shows including Ishaaro Ishaaro Mein and Jodha Akbar.

However, if you are thinking that Sumbul has only worked in prominent tv shows, you are wrong. She was also a part of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15. Yes, you read it right. The actress made her big screen debut in 2019 with this movie. She was a part of the supporting cast in the film and her character was named Amali.

How did Sumbul land the lead role in Imlie?

Needless to say, it was Imlie which made Sumbul who she is today. One of the top shows on television, it starred Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead when it aired in 2020. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, Sumbul had given several auditions for a number of movies, web series, and television shows. But after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced, the actress faced rejections.

However, it was one call from the supervising producer of her previous show that changed it all. He called Sumbul and told her about Imlie. While the producer asked her to audition for it, he also informed her that the character hails from Bihar and therefore a particular accent will be needed. Guess what? Sumbul refused to audition for it. Why? Because previous rejections had taken a toll on her confidence. However, when she was motivated by all, she decided to give a mock test for the role of Imlie. This changed her life.

Currently, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in Bigg Boss 16 house and she remains to be a tough competition for all her co-contestants.

