How 3 Shettys of Sandalwood Changed Kannada Cinema Forever

The Kannada movie industry has, of late, been making movies with a pan-India appeal. It has broken the shackles of formulaic plots that largely kept the industry confined to Karnataka. Kannada films are now better received all over the country and although the credit for bringing Kannada cinema to the forefront is given to the success of the KGF films, the industry has witnessed a new wave, which can be attributed to three key persons associated with the industry.

While films like 2013’s Thithi directed by Raam Reddy, which can be bracketed into the parallel cinema category, brought the industry much accolades from international film festivals, commercial cinema catering to the mass also hit a high point with the debut directional vehicle of Rakshit Shetty, Ulidavaru Kandanthe in 2014. The film also starred actor-director Rishab Shetty, who would soon become a frequent collaborator.

The movie used the cinematic style called the Rashomon effect, coined after the famous Akira Kurosawa classic Rashomon. The film was also the first in Kannada to be shot entirely in sync with sound technology and had screenings in Germany and Texas.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty, who had also assisted director AMR Ramesh in the critically acclaimed Cyanide, which was based on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, turned director with Ricky and Kirik Party. Both the films starred Rakshit Shetty and the latter became the highest-grossing Kannada film till then, celebrating 250-day run in over 15 theatres and also completing 365-days in multiplexes. The film is considered yet another landmark in Kannada cinema.

However, in the year 2021, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, written and directed by Raj B Shetty, who also starred in it, along with Rishab Shetty wrote new records. Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana was included in Film Companion’s FC Gold list of films and received widespread recognition for Raj B Shetty’s acting abilities. Within three days of its OTT release, the movie received more than 8 crore minutes of viewing. After airing on OTT, it spent more than two weeks in the top 10 movies in the country.

And presently, the most recent film Kantara, which is again a collaboration between Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty is making waves, soon being turned into a pan India film with multiple dubs in Hindi and all the south Indian languages,

It can be safely said that these movies changed the face of Kannada cinema in a big way and these three Shettys of the industry have had a major contribution.

