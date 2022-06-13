How 777 Charlie Director Kiranraj K Identified The Dog For His Film

Rakshit Shetty-starrer Kannada’s film 777 Charlie hit the theatres on June 10. The Kiranraj K directorial has been executed very well to show a moving story of a human and a dog. But do you know how the dog, Charlie, became a part of the film?

The director was ready with his film script and finding a dog. He went asking his friends and families because he wasn’t ready to buy a dog. A few months later, he found a 4-month-old Labrador in Bangalore. Unlike other dogs, Charlie was very kind to all the housemates like plants, clothes, slippers, etc.

Charlie was 4 months old when he joined the team and was not even trained. Later, BC Pramod trained Charlie. As time passed, Charlie learned one-on-one tasks. The shooting also got started and all of his scenes were shot.

Shortly afterwards, the story changed slightly. The film took a total of four years to complete its shooting and now Charlie is 4 years old.

The film begins with a man, who loves his loneliness and routine life of home-factory-home, smoking, drinking beer, and eating. This goes on for a while until he meets a female dog that changes his perspective on things forever.

He names the dog Charlie and starts to learn new ways of living through the love and affection between them. While some scenes do seem repetitive, the movie, overall, provides good character development, and the transformation of their relationship is visible.

Actor Rakshit Shetty plays Dharma, the protagonist in the film. Rakshit does a great job as a loner and as a pet owner. Not only does the movie show the beauty of the relationship between a pet and its parent, but also sends a strong message to the viewers about pet adoption.

