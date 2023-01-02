How a Chance Encounter Started The Vidya Balan-Siddharth Roy Kapur Love Story

Vidya Balan rang in her 44th birthday on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The Bollywood actress has never failed to impress the masses with her acting prowess. While her professional life has always been in the limelight, Vidya chooses to keep her personal life away from the public eye. She tied the knot with the founder of Roy Kapur Films, Siddharth Roy Kapur, in December 2012. But, did you know that the couple’s romance began with a chance encounter? On Vidya Balan’s birthday, know all about her and Siddharth’s love story.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur first crossed paths at the Filmfare awards. Later, it was Karan Johar who played cupid for them after he saw a spark between them. KJo, being their mutual friend, then set up a meeting between Vidya and Siddharth. The actress and producer hit it off in that first meeting, and they became good friends, which marked the beginning of their love story.

While Vidya works in front of the camera, Siddharth works behind the camera. However, they shared one thing in common – their love for films. Initially, the couple was tight-lipped about their relationship and kept it away from media attention.

Soon, when reports about their romance made headlines, both of them even rubbished the dating rumours. It was only after Siddharth Roy Kapur went on one knee and proposed to Vidya Balan for marriage that she openly spoke about their courtship. In an interview back in May 2012, Vidya announced dating Siddharth and also divulged details about her dreamy proposal.

“When Siddharth proposed, I couldn’t believe it initially. Since we were together, I knew we would talk about marriage at some stage. And then, he popped the question and did not even wait for a reply. It was taken for granted! I could have gone on living without marriage, but I do not believe in live-in relationships because it may be difficult when you want a child. When he proposed, I was like, ‘Okay, so now we need to talk about it’," shared Vidya Balan.

However, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s relationship did face some roadblocks before they could talk it to the next level. Since Siddharth was a two-time divorcee, Vidya’s family was a little apprehensive about her decision to get married to him.

After overcoming those difficulties, the couple finally exchanged their wedding vows on December 14, 2012, in an intimate ceremony held in Bandra, Mumbai. They have been happily married for almost a decade now.

