How Aaradhya Reacted To Father Abhishek Bachchan's Dance At IIFA Awards

The IIFA Awards 2022 will be aired on June 25 at 8 PM on Colors TV. A promo video shared from IIFA’s Instagram account shows Abhishek Bachchan dancing to the song ‘Macha Maha Re’ from his film Dasvi in a white sherwani. Aaradhya, the daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, made an adorable comment on her father’s dance at the function.

In this video, Abhishek can be seen being cheered by his wife and daughter sitting in the audience. They join the dance with the loved actor while sitting on their chairs. “You rock this baby," said Aishwarya.

Abhishek then came down the stage and performed near the seats of his family. Abhishek then joined hands with his daughter to perform a little dance step while touching Aishwarya’s cheeks before leaving. When asked about his father’s dance, Aaradhya made a lovely comment saying the performance was ‘really good’.

IIFA posted the video and said, “Abhishek Bachchan’s dhamakedar performance and an adorable moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at the NEXA IIFA Awards stole everyone’s hearts! Watch all the highlights on 25th June. 8 PM onwards only on Colors".

Fans took to the comments of the video to share their thoughts. One user wrote, “He is the cutest, he is my favourite, I just love him,’ with another inquiring about Salman’s dance, ‘Please post Salman Khan dance performance".

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on 20 April 2007 and the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on 16 November 2011.

This year IIFA was organised at the Yas Bay Waterfront of the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from June 2 to 4. The award function was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul. Apart from Abhishek, many other great actors mesmerized people with their performances like Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan.

