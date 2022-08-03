How Adah Sharma Is Impressing Audiences Across Languages

Slowly and steadily actress Adah Sharma has made a name of herself in Indian cinema. Not only in Bollywood, the actress has worked in south films too. She made her acting debut in the year 2008 with the film 1920. She made her Sandalwood debut in 2015 with the film Rana Vikrama. Not just films, Adah Sharma has showcased her talent in music videos, web series and short films as well. She is touted as one of the busiest actresses of Indian cinema.

Adah Sharma was later seen in films like Phir, which released in 2011 and Hum Hai Rahi Car Ke, which released in 2013. She then made her Tollywood debut and was seen in the film Heart Attack. She was seen in various Tollywood films.

Advertisement

Adah, who made her debut in Tamil cinema in 2019 with the film Charlie Chaplin 2, is one of the top actresses in the South Indian film industry. Adah Sharma has also acted in web series like Husband Wife Aur Panga, Pukar and The Holiday. She was last seen on the silver screen in 2019 in a full-fledged role. However, she has been doing short films and music videos.

Adah Sharma, who started dancing at the age of three, is well versed in dance forms such as jazz, ballet, salsa, belly dance, kathak, etc.

In 2020, Adah Sharma was in the news when she talked about casting couch. The actress had said that casting couch is not limited to South Indian or Bollywood, but it is found in all the film industries. She added that here you have a choice and said, “It’s up to you to choose whether you want to sit, stand or sleep on the couch."

Adah Sharma constantly interacts with her fans through her social media handles and shares her latest photos and dance videos.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here