'How are You?' Paparazzo Asks Shehnaaz Gill at Mumbai Airport. Here's What She Said

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has been in the spotlight ever since the untimely demise of Siddharth Shukla. Recently, a picture of hers went viral on social media. In the picture, a photo of Siddharth Shukla was seen on the wallpaper of her mobile. It left fans heartbroken and emotional to see the strong love and affection Shehnaaz had for Siddharth. And now, another video has emerged on the internet.

After a long absence, the actor was recently spotted on her way to the Mumbai airport, and fans were overjoyed to see her in a stunning outfit. At the Mumbai airport, Shehnaaz wore a white shirt with boot cut jeans. She kept her look simple yet chic. The video was from April 4. She kept her hair open and carried a side bag.

In the video, one can see a paparazzo asking him, “How are you?." Shehnaaz replies, “Ok". The paparazzi then asks her, “You are getting better slowly, aren’t you?" Shehnaaz says with a lovely smile, “I am absolutely fine."

After this, the paparazzo asked where she was going? Shahnaz smiles and says, “I am not telling you that." This video was shared by Viral Bhayani three days ago. After this video surfaced, it has been reshared from Shehnaaz’s fan page.

Fans have been praising the calm and composed way in which she reacted to the questions and answered in a dignified manner. One comment read, “Whatever be the question, Sana always answers beautifully". Sana was what Siddharth used to call Shehnaaz fondly in Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz and Siddharth were both participants in Bigg Boss 13 and their chemistry was the biggest crowd puller. Although they never formally acknowledged that they were a couple, their love and affection for each other made them a media and fan favourite. After their stint in Bigg Boss, they had also appeared in a music video together.

