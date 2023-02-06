How Compatible Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Are Based on Their Zodiac Signs? Find Out

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married on February 7. The couple, who worked in Shershaah, have chosen the regal Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer for the ceremony and we cannot wait to see the pictures from the fairytale wedding. Sidharth and Kiara might have not spoken at length about the romance yet but pictures and videos of the couple from their promotional activities and events show that they are head over heels for each other.

But how compatible are Sidharth and Kiara as per their zodiac signs? Let’s find out!

Kiara Advani: Born on July 31, Zodiac Sign: Leo

Kiara Advani is born under the Leo sun sign, represented by the lion and ruled by the sun. People born under this zodiac sign, especially women are known to be fierce and loyal. They are also known to be fearless, and adventurous as well. But the biggest quality they are known for is their ability to take risks. According to a Cosmopolitan report, Leo women demand a partner ‘who she can shine brightly with’ and there is no doubt that Sidharth is only going to help Kiara shine brighter than a diamond!

Sidharth Malhotra: Born on January 16, Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Represented by a sea goat, people born under the Capricorn are best known for their hardworking and ambitious qualities. They are dedicated and committed beings who put in their 200 percent in things that they’ve set their mind to. Capricorn men are known to be the biggest support system to their partners and we are assured that Sid is going to be one helluva supporter and cheerleader of Kiara.

Are Capricorn-signed Sidharth and Leo-driven Kiara compatible?

The fire (Leo) and Earth (Capricorn) signs come together to form this relationship. While Leo and Capricorn can be tricky but their relationship is driven by honesty and dedication to each other which will work in favour of Sidharth and Kiara. Their relationship will only be believed to grow stronger through understanding and empathy.

