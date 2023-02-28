Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was hailed as one of the most successful actors in the 1970s. From being the best friend one could ask for in Sholay to turning into a hopeless romantic in Seeta Aur Geeta, the 87-year-old has delivered some noteworthy performances in his illustrious career.

The actor, known to wear his heart on his sleeves, in several interviews has confessed that he was addicted to drinking. Not only did Dharmendra come home drunk, but he also arrived on the film sets, completely intoxicated. Earlier, when he made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, the Loha actor recalled, how after coming home drunk one day, his mother caught him red-handed.

On the celebrity chat show, Dharmendra revealed that he was quite close with his mother. Every day after returning home from work, he used to massage his mother’s feet. Recounting that fateful day, the actor shared that he had once again reached home under the influence, and started massaging his mother’s feet.

Advertisement

The smell of alcohol reached his mother’s nose. She asked his celebrity son, “Are you drunk?" In reply, when Dharmendra denied his mother’s claims, she jokingly twisted her words saying that Dharmendra massaged her feet better when he was drunk. “That’s why you drink every day?" questioned the actor’s mother.

This was, however, not the first time, Dharmendra was pointed out for his drinking habits. According to Bollywood Life, the veteran actor used to consume onions before arriving at the sets of his 1966 film, Aaye Din Bahaar Ke. Evergreen actress Asha Parekh was also roped in as the female lead in the romantic drama, directed by Raghunath Jhalani.

Remembering his shooting days with Asha Parekh, Dharmendra revealed they were filming in Darjeeling at that time. After the scheduled shoot for the day, he, instead of returning home used to sit with the producers and crew members, sharing drinks. “We were shooting in Darjeeling, and after pack-up, the producers and other crew members would party till late in the night. I would also join the party and we would get drunk," he said.

The actor added, “In the morning the smell of alcohol would be quite evident, so to hide the smell I would eat onions." However, Asha Parekh did not like the smell of onions and used to complain about it to Dharmendra.

Advertisement

According to ETimes, Dharmendra while promoting his 2013 film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, shared that he has quit drinking for good. “I don’t drink these days. I had destroyed myself as an actor with my drinking habit in the past. I believe in humanity now and have learned the business of filmmaking," Dharmendra said back then.

On the work front, the Bollywood star will next be seen in director Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here