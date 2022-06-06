How Director Lokesh Kanangaraj Linked Kamal Haasan's Vikram With Karthi's Kaithi

Cross-overs are quite common in Hollywood films and are a style of developing different storylines with the support of the same franchise characters. Recently, Lokesh Kanagaraj has experimented with the technique in his film, Vikram. The director has used crossovers from his previous film, Kaithi, to give a unique touch to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

Vikram is a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name. The original film starred Kamal and Sujitha in lead roles and was a commercial hit. Now, after 36 years, Kamal is back on the big screen with the sequel of the film. The film is special in many ways. First, it shows Kamal on big screens after a long break and second, it uses the cross-over of the characters.

The director has used three characters Narain, Harish Uthaman and Arjun Das from his film Kaithi who are also making an appearance in Vikram. Apart from this, Suriya is seen in a cameo in Vikram, who might be in an extended prominent role in the third part of the franchise.

As Kaithi, Vikram and the third part belong to the same world, they can be called a single franchise film. While the story of Kaithi and Vikram are poles apart, the usage of characters is a common link. Vikram is an extension of Kaithi and takes up from three months after the events of the latter.

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Kamal Hassan also shared the connection between 1986 Vikram and the recently released film. The actor said, “I made a story for the first Vikram, which they thought was too maverick, and it didn’t have enough songs. So, when he (Lokesh) came back and said he wanted to call it Vikram, I casually shared the story. He said he liked it and wanted to develop it. But he has taken it in his way, very Quintin Tarantino-ish. You will see."

Vikram has been released worldwide last week and is getting an immense response from the audience and the critics. The film has managed to earn more than Rs 84 crores globally in its first weekend.

