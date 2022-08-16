'How Does Online Dating Work?' Amitabh Bachchan Puts KBC Contestant on the Spot

In the latest promo released by Sony TV for its reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan was seen pulling the leg of a contestant. In the upcoming episode, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with 27-year-old Ayush Garg. In the promo, when Big B asked Ayush about his companion in the show, he replied, “He has invited his girlfriend Arushi Sharma". This surprised many, including Amitabh Bachchan.

The Pikku actor expressed his astonishment and said that usually contestants bring their parents and you publicly claimed Arushi to be your girlfriend. Big B appreciates Ayush Garg for this bold step. Amitabh Bachchan then asked more about their relationship. He asked how Ayush and Arushi met. “It was through an online dating site," replied Ayush. “How is online dating done?" asked Amitabh further.

As the game proceeded, Amitabh and Ayush shared their love for sports. Amitabh Bachchan was forced to say that both of them share loads of similarities. Amitabh shared his school Football experience. Big B said that he was a successful footballer player in his school, adding that once he conceded eight goals.

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ayush will attempt the Rs one crore question. It will be exciting to see whether Ayush gets the answer and proceeds to another question.

On the career front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra Part One, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and several others. Ayan Mukerji has helmed the film.

