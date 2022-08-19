How Four Generations of Nandamuri Clan Immortalised Lord Krishna on Screen

Tollywood’s famed Nandamuri family has been entertaining the Telugu audience for generations. One aspect that the Nandamuri family has made famous over the years is the onscreen portrayal of Hindu deities, started by forerunner NT Rama Rao back in the day. A song from Aadi, one of the films of his grandson Junior NTR, says, “We own the form of Lord Rama" and it could not get any truer. Various members of the family have played onscreen versions of Lord Ram. They hold a similar record when it comes to Lord Krishna as well. As we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami today, let us take a look at onscreen portrayals of Lord Krishna by the clan.

NT Rama Rao’s first mythological film was in 1957 when he portrayed Lord Krishna in the movie Maya Bazaar. The veteran actor then went on to play the Hindu God in 17 more films, making a unique record. Such was the impact of his roles that the Telugu audience considered him a living incarnation of Lord Krishna. However, the legacy did not stop there.

His son Harikrishna played the role of Balakrishna, or Bala Gopala, the child version of Lord Krishna in Sri Krishnavataram in 1967. He received much appreciation for the role in the film that also starred his father as the adult Lord Krishna. NTR’s other son Balakrishna continued the family legacy by playing the role of Lord Krishna in the movies Sri Krishnarjuna Vinyasa and Pandurangadu.

Harikrishna’s son Junior NTR did a movie called Brindavanam in 2010 where he portrayed a character which was a modern-day take on Lord Krishna. However, for those who want to see the actor donning the Krishna costume, it may be on the cards as well. SS Rajamouli has announced plans to make a film on the epic Mahabharata and unconfirmed reports are suggesting that he wants Junior NTR in the role of Lord Krishna. However, there is no official confirmation of the same yet.

However, it is not just the third generation of the family following the family tradition. The fourth generation has followed suit too. NTR’s great-grandson and Harikrishna’s grandson Master NTR has already played the role of a young Lord Krishna in the children’s film Daana Veera Soora Karna at just 11 years old. The Nandamuri family has certainly made a record with so many actors across four generations essaying the role of the Lord.

