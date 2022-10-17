How Good is Besan For Diabetic Patients? All You Need to Know

Besan or chickpea flour is one of the most common flours in Indian kitchens. Also known as gram flour, the versatile and gluten-free flour can be used to make both fried and healthy snacks that can be incorporated into your diet to battle some diseases. Having innumerable health benefits such as exfoliating and skin-lightening properties, the use of besan has often been debated when it comes to diabetics.

Rich in vitamins and minerals such as copper, magnesium, manganese, magnesium, folate, thiamine and phosphorus, besan is a highly nutritious flour. The high content of protein and fibre in combination with low calories makes it a perfect flour for fitness freaks.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that is characterised by high blood sugar levels due to insulin resistance. Insulin is a hormone that is required to process sugar and help cells absorb it and convert it into energy. According to Phablecare, Besan is one of the most effective home remedies for diabetes for the following reasons:

Besan is a good source of magnesium that helps in improving insulin sensitivity thereby reducing insulin resistance. The high insulin sensitivity helps cells use glucose more efficiently leading to lower blood sugar levels.

Besan has a glycemic index of 10 which is considered to be in the “low" range. This makes it the best flour option for diabetics. A lower glycemic index indicates that it doesn’t cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels.

Besan is abundant in vitamins, thiamine and folates that help in glucose metabolism. This essentially lowers blood sugar levels and keeps us healthy.

Due to these benefits, diabetic patients need to include besan in their daily diet routine and ensure that their blood sugar levels stay regulated. In case there is a spike in blood sugar levels despite taking proper diet and medicine, visiting the doctor should be of utmost priority.

