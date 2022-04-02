How Hindi Dubbed Versions Of South Movies Are Changing Cinema’s Landscape

There was a time when movies from the South movies rarely did well in other parts of India. Most of northern India did not care much for Tamil, Telugu, Malayala, or Kannada films, although there were occasionally some south remakes. Take the case of Dayavan, remade from Nayagan, or Sadma, remade from Moondram Pirai. Some of the big hits in the South managed to make noise in the north like 1992’s Roja but it was a rare occurrence. However, in today’s times, things have changed a lot and blockbuster South movies have a huge market all over India and are doing great business through their Hindi dubbed versions. The trend continues with the recently released RRR.

Let us find out about the first week’s box office collections of the Hindi versions of some of the biggest South movies.

Bahubali 2: The conclusion

The most awaited Indian film after the cliffhanger ending in the first part, the SS Rajamouli project grossed Rs 247 crores in its first week and was the highest opening ever for an Indian film till then.

2.0

The sequel to Shankar’s Robot released in 2010, this Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer grossed Rs 133 crores in its opening week.

RRR

RRR was one of the most anticipated films for two years and comes third in the list with a collection of Rs 132.82 crores in its opening week.

Saaho

Fresh off the Bahubali mania, audiences flocked to theatres to watch Prabhas’ next film and made it gross Rs 116 crores in its first week.

Bahubali: The Beginning

When this movie released, Prabhas was still largely an unknown actor outside the Telugu states. The grandiose project and good word of mouth made the Hindi version of the film gross Rs. 46.47 crores in its first week, which was a record back then.

Pushpa

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa collected less on its first day but bounced back later to have a total first-week collection of Rs 27 crores

KGF: Chapter 1

This Yash film had a slow start on the first day with just Rs 2.21 crores recovered but led to a total first-week collection of Rs 22 crore.

Kabali

The Rajnikanth blockbuster was released with skyrocketing expectations and the Hindi version grossed Rs 20 crore in the opening week.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam performed below expectations compared to the number of theatres it was released in with a first-week collection of just Rs 18.80 crores.

