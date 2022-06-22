How Ida Ali Looks At Her Work Compared To Father Imtiaz Ali

While director-screenwriter Imtiaz Ali has redefined love for this generation, his daughter Ida Ali is now also ready to step into Bollywood. The 20-year-old directed a short film, Lift, at the age of 17.

Ida is pursuing filmmaking at the University of California. In fact, she has worked as a screenwriter for Amazon Mini TV’s new short film Ulje Hue. The series was a romantic drama that starred Sanjana Sanghi and Abhay Verma.

During an interview with Indian Express, she talked about the support provided by her father. She said, “Yes. We both share each other’s stories and give each other feedback." She affirms when asked about the baggage of pressure she is carrying because of his father’s excellent directorial skills.

She added, “The perception is that because I am his daughter I have some kind of credibility. I don’t think that would be the case for creative professionals because they see the quality.

“Some people might like my father’s stuff and think that his daughter will also be good. Some people will be like I am here just because of him, and that I don’t have that much substance. So I have to constantly prove that I have substance."

While ending her interview she said, “I also don’t only write love stories and I feel like the more I explore my writing, the more I’ll know what kind of writer I am. I haven’t done much to know what I am yet."

