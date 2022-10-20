How Is It To Be On The Sets Of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu has been in the limelight for more reasons than one, ever since its announcement. The Kollywood superstar is currently busy filming the final schedule of this Vamshi Paidipally directorial. Now, Tamil actor-filmmaker Manobala has shared an update from the set of Varisu, which has piqued fans’ curiosity.

The 68-year-old actor met with Thalapathy Vijay on Varisu’s set earlier today, October 20, and spilt the beans on his time spent with the Beast star on Twitter. In his tweet, Manobala revealed that he had a 15-minute-long conversation with Vijay amid the shooting of the highly anticipated family drama.

He was also all praise for the actor’s energy while dancing, which hints at the possibility of Vijay shooting for Varisu’s first song, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. The industry veteran concluded his tweet by describing his experience of meeting the Master actor as “amazing" and expressed being energetic after hanging out with him.

“Met Thalapathy VIJAY n varisu set…it was amazing …he s still d same…lots of energy while dancing …15mts talk…gave me freshness and energy for me too…" read Manbola’s tweet.

Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2023, Varisu is all set to hit the big screen on the occasion of Pongal. However, the makers have not announced the release date of the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer yet. Recently, music composer Thaman S left Vijay’s fans in a frenzy as he shared an update on the Tamil film’s first single at the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince. At the pre-release event, he revealed that the Varisu song will be unveiled on Diwali.

Thalapathy Vijay is working with Vamshi Paidipally for the first time in Varisu. Besides direction, Vamshi has also jointly written its screenplay along with Hari and Ahishor Solomon. Apart from Vijay, the film’s star cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Prabhu and Jayasudha in key roles. Varisu is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his home production, Sri Venkateswara Creations.

