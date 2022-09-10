How Kamal Hassan Made Daughter Akshara 'Look Good' for Ponniyin Selvan Trailer Launch

Akshara Hassan, actress and daughter of renowned Tamil superstar Kamal Hassan, has starred in countless films like Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu, Kadaram Kondan, Joyride, and Thupparivaalan and has earned a special place in the hearts of fans. Her acting prowess and subtle charm are the two possible reasons.

Apart from acting, Akshara has proven to be her daddy’s favourite daughter, often sharing pictures with the Tollywood legend on her social media account. Recently, the father and daughter duo posed for a fun photoshoot during the audio and trailer launch of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

“This deserved an individual post. When dad dearest helps you look good. For Ponniyin Selvan audio/trailer launch. Thank you team for having me be part of such a grand awaited event," captioned Akshara on her post.

The pictures revealed Akshara and her father Kamal Hassan, decked up in elegant traditional attire for the event. The actress looked breathtaking draped in a stunning white embroidered saree having silver piping. Akshara sporting a side bun hairdo and a pair of shimmery white earrings was a sight to behold.

Kamal, on the other hand, wearing a dusty maroon kurta showed that age is just a number for him. Kamal’s greyish black hair and his full-grown beard made him look quite handsome even at the age of 67. The father and daughter posed for the lens as they clicked a happy picture.

Advertisement

The following snap revealed Kamal being a doting father and helping Akshara out with her photoshoot by patiently holding the drape of her saree as she faced the lens for a click.

Fans showered compliments on the cute father and daughter relationship with one user commenting, “Nothing can beat a father’s love… Beautifully captured." Actress Yashika Aannand also couldn’t help but comment on the adorable pictures. “Acho cuties," she wrote.

Advertisement

Akshara was last seen in the adult drama film Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. Although the movie failed to impress the audiences, Akshara was praised for her acting. Meanwhile, Kamal is currently enjoying the success of his action mystery Vikram that raged in the theatres, entering the coveted 400 crore box office club.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here