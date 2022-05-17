How Karim Morani Selected Paresh Rawal For A Role In The 1985 Hit Film Arjun

From winning the audience’s hearts with his comic timing in Hera Pheri to terrifying them in Aakrosh, there is no character that Paresh Rawal has not performed successfully. The veteran star had also struck a chord with the audience in his first film Arjun. In an interview with Etimes, Paresh shared how producer Karim Morani called him and asked if he would like to act in Arjun.

Paresh said that he and Karim, the founder of Cineyug Entertainment Pvt. Ltd studied in the same college. Paresh said that they were friends too. Karim knew that Paresh was active in theatre and had good acting skills.

Karim called him and said that he was producing Arjun. Karim also told Paresh that Javed Akhtar was writing the film and Rahul Rawail was directing it. The producer also told the actor that Sunny Deol was the male lead.

After describing these key aspects, Karim asked Paresh if he was interested in doing the film. Paresh immediately agreed. It was followed by Paresh meeting the director Rahul in a restaurant at Juhu for 5-7 minutes.

Paresh remembers he reached the sets of Arjun on time. After giving his shot, Paresh remembers that everyone on sets was very happy with his performance. Paresh played the character of Anup Lal, a hoodlum in this film.

Arjun narrated the story of youths frustrated with problems like corruption and injustice.

