How Mahesh Vilas Palace Became a Favourite Shooting Spot For Bollywood, Bhojpuri Films

Mahesh Vilas Palace is one of the most beautiful spots in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. Lush green lawns and fountains inside the palace add to the beauty of this place. The palace also has facilities like indoor games, such as a pool and table tennis. But before elaborating on the other attractions of this palace, let us tell you that it has become one of the top choices for filmmakers from the Bollywood and Bhojpuri film industries. The movies which need to showcase a royal family or royalty — this palace serves as the ideal backdrop for them.

Mahesh Vilas Palace is located in Shivgarh, which is just 30 km away from Raebareli. It is also counted among the six major palaces in the heritage category of Uttar Pradesh.

The palace also runs a Women Power Improvement Lab, a unique women’s empowerment project in India. Many tourists from the country and abroad visit this place. Apart from these, the palace has recently become a popular filming location for Bollywood and Bhojpuri movies.

Many Bollywood and Bhojpuri films have been shot here, including Prem Chopra’s Shakka, Nehiya Sanehiya, Ompuri’s Gandhigiri, Pawan Singh’s Gadar 2, Saif Ali Khan’s Bullet Raja, Ajay Devgn’s Raid. Apart from movies, shooting of dozens of web series, serials and music albums, including Rangbaaz, Mirzapur, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Akshara Singh’s Bhojpuri film Jaan Lebu Ka, John Abraham and Divya Khosla’s film Satyamev Jayate 2, all were shot here.

This palace was built on the model of the Lalgarh Palace of Bikaner. Descendants of King Gauravanshi of Bengal came here in the 19th century and built many palaces and temples in the area. Raja Mahesh Singh of Shivgarh built this palace in 1942. A huge porch, supported by 60 large pillars, adds to the beauty of this place. The floor of the palace is covered with beautiful Italian marble. Another unique feature of this is that you can see the whole city from the balcony of the palace.

