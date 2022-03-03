How Malaika Arora Shut Down Trolls Who Called Her 'Desperate' And 'Buddhi' for Dating Arjun Kapoor

In 2019, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor decided to go public with their relationship after keeping it under wraps for a long time. While their fans couldn’t be happier to see this Bollywood couple enjoying the company of each other, there is no dearth of naysayers who have a problem with the fact that Arjun is 11 years younger than Malaika.

In an old interview, Malaika had said that when her marriage with Arbaaz Khan ended, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. “But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did," Malaika told HT Brunch.

When asked whether the age gap between the two makes their relationship different, Malaika had said that it didn’t bother her and Arjun, but the society is a different matter altogether. “Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."

The 48-year-old diva has a teenage son Arhaan with her ex-husband Arbaaz. They may have admitted to being in love, but Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in no hurry to take their relationship to the next level. From the moment Arjun declared his love for Malaika in public, they have been practically inseparable.

Meanwhile, Arjun recently said they are glad that they were the “first of our kind where we showed age is not of any consequence when you love someone." While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48.

