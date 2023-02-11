Actress Poonam Jhawer made her debut in the film industry with Tilak but she catapulted to fame with the box-office hit Mohra directed by Rajiv Rai. Poonam made millions of hearts flutter as she grooved alongside Suniel Shetty to the popular hit number Na Kajre Ki Dhar. Composed by Viju Shah, Anand Bakshi penned the lyrics for this number while Pankaj Udhas and Sadhana Sargam gave their euphonious vocals.

Poonam became an overnight star but failed to cement her position in the entertainment industry with this film. She essayed some pivotal roles in films like Love Story 98, Jiyaala and others but they failed to raise her career trajectory. Viewers were curious to know more about Poonam whose last silver screen appearance was in the film OMG: Oh My God! Currently, with no major Hindi film projects in hand, Poonam has amassed a massive fan following with her dance and lip-sync videos on social media. She has also portrayed prominent roles in some projects down South.

In this reel, she is lip-syncing to a popular Haryanvi number Gunday for which Naveen Chaudhary and Sweta Chauhan have provided their vocals. Fans loved her in this work.

In addition to these reels and the last film OMG: Oh My God!, one of her other most talked about films was 2G Radia-tion, which explores the life of the controversial lobbyist Niira Radia. The film was said to be directed by Vijay Desai and Alpesh Dixit in their directorial debut. In an interview with The Indian Express, Jhawer had said that the work on the script would begin soon and the team would research Radia’s life. As of now, this film remains unreleased.

Apart from acting and dancing, Poonam also tried her hands at singing and production. As stated in the reports, she shifted focus towards production in 2003 with the film Aanch starring Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Ayesha Jhulka in prominent roles. Directed by Rajesh Kumar Singh, the movie got some critical acclaim and did moderate business at the box office being more popular in the northern part of India with a niche audience. Reportedly, she also started her music career with the song Sun Mori Rani as a singer for Aanch’s soundtrack.

