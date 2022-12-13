How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Charge For Pathaan

One of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, Deepika Padukone, is currently busy with her highly-anticipated movie Pathaan. The film is touted to be an action thriller. It is helmed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film will mark SRK’s return to the silver screen after his 2018 film Zero. So King Khan’s fans are excited to know every little detail of the movie. The cast’s remuneration for the movie is the most-talked-about topic among movie-goers currently.

Deepika, who is playing the female lead in the movie, reportedly charged over Rs 15 crore for Pathaan. With this, the Om Shanti Om actress becomes the highest-paid Indian actress in 2022, according to IMDb’s latest report, which mentions her remuneration as Rs 15 to 30 crore per movie.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is also reported to be getting a huge remuneration for the film. For this film, SRK is reportedly paid Rs 100 crores as remuneration, and he also takes a share in the profit. Their other co-actor, John Abraham, charged Rs 20 crores.

The first song from Pathaan, Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika and SRK was released on Monday. The peppy dance number has left the viewers stunned. Fans were mesmerised by SRK and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry. Within one day of its release, the song garnered 18 million views on YouTube and is also trending on all social media platforms.

The screenplay for Pathaan is done by Shridhar Raghavan and the story is by Anand. The movie is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, under the banner of Yash Raj Films. This movie also marks the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy universe. Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25 in multiple languages.

Apart from this, Deepika also has Rohit Shetty’s directorial comedy-drama, Cirkus and Jawan, directed by Altee featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra.

