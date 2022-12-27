How Much Did Vicky Kaushal Pay During Shoe-Stealing Ritual? Know Shocking Answer

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was an intimate affair. The couple never openly discussed their love story either, before tying the knot. Even filmmaker Karan Johar admitted on his talk show that he was disappointed when he did not receive an invitation to Vicky-Kat’s wedding. On December 9, 2021, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. We have a funny story from the duo’s “private wedding" that will make you laugh as well. This is a story about the joota chupai or shoe-stealing ritual at their wedding.

Previously, you may have read reports claiming that Vicky gave a sum of more than a crore to Katrina’s six sisters during the shoe-stealing ritual. Now we’ll tell you what happened. On Sunday, Vicky along with Kiara Advani reached The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, Govinda Naam Mera. During the show, Kapil asked Vicky what he gave to Katrina’s six sisters in the shoe-stealing ceremony. The Masaan actor went ahead and shared this amusing story.

Vicky said, “We had afternoon rounds. Katrina’s sisters were all set to steal the shoes and my two muscular brothers had come from Chandigarh, they were determined not to allow the shoes to be stolen. As soon as it started, Katrina’s sisters stole the shoes. Now, Katrina wanted to take wedding photos in the sunlight under any circumstances. So as soon as she turned around, she said that the sunlight will go away, and I have to take photos."

The actor went on and shared that upon realising his shoes had been stolen, Katrina feared that the negotiation (for the money) would take time and the sun might set. “Katrina herself shouted at her sisters to ‘bring his shoes’. She lashed out at her sisters. I didn’t have to pay anything," said Vicky.

Recently, Vicky-Katrina shared some heartwarming photos from their Christmas celebration on Instagram. Both of them were seen with their family in these photos.

