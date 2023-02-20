With many South Indian films becoming huge successes pan-India, several Bollywood actors are being cast in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies. The last such example was RRR in which we saw Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Not to forget, Salman Khan’s extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s GodFather.

Speaking of RRR, Jr NTR has been basking in the global fame post the film’s success and the actor is all set for his next venture tentatively titled NTR 30. Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in NTR 30.

Now, if reports are to be believed, the Mili actress will be paid a whopping Rs 3.5 crore for her part in NTR 30. Undeniably, this is huge remuneration considering that the 25-year-old actress only has five full-length feature films in her filmography so far and NTR 30 will mark her debut in Telugu cinema.

Advertisement

Reports of Janhvi Kapoor being considered for NTR 30 were doing rounds for a long time. And recently, a source told Pinkvilla, “NTR 30 team has been in conversation with multiple actresses over the last 6 months and have finally found their female lead in Janhvi Kapoor."

NTR 30 will be directed by Koratala Siva and the film is expected to go on the floors soon. The other cast of the film is yet to be announced.

Janvhi, on her desire to enter the South film industry, revealed in an interview that she had once dialled actor Vijay Sethupathi and had said, “Sir, I am a huge fan and if you ever have anything I can audition for, I really want to work with you." On being asked about Sethupathi’s reaction, Janhvi revealed, “He just kept saying ‘aiyo, aiyo.’ I don’t know if he was offended or shy. He seemed surprised because I was this forward, I think he was taken aback."

Apart from NTR 30, Janvhi Kapoor will be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan and in Mr. & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Read all the Latest Movies News here