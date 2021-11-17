How Nagarjuna Once Reacted to News of Anushka Shetty's Rumoured Engagement With Son Naga Chaitanya

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who has been hitting the headlines for his split with wife Samantha Akkineni, was once romantically linked to Baahubali star Anushka Shetty. It was reported that Anushka apparently considered Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna her mentor. Nagarjuna worked with Anushka in multiple films like Super, Don, Ragada, Thaandavam, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Kedi, King, Kedi, Soggade Chinni Nayana, and Oopiri.

During an interview in 2017, Nagarjuna even addressed the rumours of Chaitanya’s engagement to Anushka Shetty. In the throwback interview to Hyderabad Times, Nagarjuna had shared how he reacted to Naga Chaitanya and Anushka Shetty’s engagement rumours. “He (Naga Chaitanya) was shooting in Switzerland when that rumor spread. I called him up early morning and said, ‘hey, you got engaged to Anushka last night and you didn’t even tell me…’ He said, ‘Woahh, really…’ and laughed aloud. I called Anushka too and we all had a good laugh."

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Chaitanya has bought himself a swanky new apartment after separation and he will be moving into that home soon, while Samantha will continue to use their old house.

Advertisement

As per a report in MIRCHI9, Chaitanya purchased the new home in a posh neighbourhood in Hyderabad. Reports further suggested that Chaitanya’s new house is in the Jubilee Hills area and is currently being renovated. Once the renovation work is done then only Chaitanya will be moving in there. On the other hand, Samantha will reportedly keep the Gachibowli mansion to herself.

A few weeks back, Naga Chaitanya had made his first-ever public appearance after announcing separation from Samantha Akkineni. The actor joined Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni for the promotional event of their film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.