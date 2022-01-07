How Omicron, Covid Ruined Bipasha Basu's Birthday Plans This Year

Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu, who turned 43 on Friday, celebrated her birthday at home with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The actor has also shared on her Instagram account a reel video wherein she is seen cutting the cake at midnight with her hubby Karan.

“It’s my Birthday," reads the caption to the reel, which has been liked by more than 1.5 lakh Instagram users. Bipasha’s industry friends are also wishing the diva on this occasion.

The video starts with the song, It’s My Birthday, in the background and shows Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh in the frame. In the video, Bipasha is seen in a gorgeous light green outfit, whereas Karan is seen in a black check shirt and brown capris.

Karan is seen singing the birthday song for Bipasha before they kiss.

Earlier, while talking to a media house, Bipasha Basu had said that she wanted to throw a special birthday party with her husband Karan Singh Grover but was forced to cancel plans due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

Bipasha Basu said, “I am always excited for my birthday every year, so I was for this year. I had planned everything but unfortunately, I had to cancel the party at the last minute."

She further said that she had decided to take off to the Maldives on her birthday but everything was ruined after the Omicron and Covid cases started increasing.

“I will celebrate a simple birthday with my parents and Karan at home and will cook my favourite dishes with my mother. But yes, I will also miss my friends on my birthday as I will not be able to go out for the celebration." She added.

Bipasha had married Karan Singh Grover in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2016.

The actor was last seen in the web series Dangerous in August 2020.

