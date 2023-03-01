The film industry is full of actors, who have expanded their creativity and tried their hands at direction as well. Many succeeded while there were some who could not. Pawan Kalyan and Rishab Shetty are among the actors who also helmed films. However, while the former tasted failure in his directorial ventures, the latter scaled to new heights of popularity with his blockbuster Kantara. Almost everyone is familiar with Rishab’s name as a director but Pawan’s name as a director feels somewhat unfamiliar to many. For those who don’t know about this, he started his career in the direction of the film Johnny. It was based on the story of a martial arts coach, who struggles to earn money through fights in order to save his wife suffering from blood cancer. Despite a good storyline, Johnny flopped at the box office.

Critics lambasted Johnny for infusing songs with absolutely no impact, sloppy editing and clumsy looks of Pawan. After their failure of Johnny, Pawan blamed the glitches in the screenplay for his failure and backed out of the direction. However, today Johnny is appreciated by everyone and Pawan’s vision as a filmmaker is also lauded.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rishab always managed to receive accolades for his directorial ventures revolving around interesting themes. His films Ricky, Kirik Party and Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai thrived on its box office run. However, it was Kantara, which established his name amongst the top filmmakers in Kannada cinema. Before Kantara, he was also pumped about making a film titled Rudraprayag, a jungle adventure. However, India was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and his plans came to halt. When the pandemic subsided, even then he was apprehensive about starting this film afresh. He had to rope in a senior director like Anant Nag and at that time vaccinations were not easily available. So he postponed this movie and moved on to Kantara, which received an overwhelming success.

Read all the Latest Movies News here