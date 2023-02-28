Telugu actress and Kuchipudi dancer Laya made her debut in 1999 with Swayamvaram, which was a hit at the time. The actress received Nandi Awards for Best Actress for the film Manoharam and Preminchu. She is also known for her acting in films, including Hanuman Junction and Siva Rama Raju. The actress also primarily worked in Telugu films alongside a few Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil films. Before her debut as a lead actress, Laya first appeared as a child actor in Bhadram Koduko, which was released in 1992.

Laya did only a few films and later got married and moved to the US in 2006. The actress recently in an interview revealed that when she went to invite Chiranjeevi to her wedding, Laya received warm hospitality from Pawan Kalyan.

The actress shared that Chiranjeevi is her good acquaintance, adding they attended the shows together as guests. But she was also sceptical about whether Pawan Kalyan would come to her wedding.

She said that she went to invite him, doubting whether the Vakeel Saab actor even knew who she was. Without prior information or an appointment, Laya went and to her surprise, when Pawan got to know that she was there, he invited her in and had a long chat.

Laya then requested Pawan to attend her wedding and he promised he would be there. The actress thought that only Chiranjeevi would attend the wedding from their family.

The actress revealed that the Sardaar Gabbar Singh actor kept his promise and was the first one to arrive even before the guests and gave a surprise. Laya then recalled that it was the sweetest thing the actor did. She also remembered that Pawan told her, “My brother (Chiranjeevi) is also on the way."

Laya made her comeback with the 2018 Ravi Teja-starrer Amar Akbar Anthony.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is gearing up for its release on March 30. He is currently busy with the remake of the Tamil film Vinodaya Sitham along with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. He is also collaborating with filmmaker Sujeeth for her new film which is backed by DVV Entertainment.

