How Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Plan to Pay Tribute to Humanity on Their Wedding

Payal Rohtagi and Sangram Singh, who have been in a relationship for 12 long years, are finally all set to tie the knot. The news of their marriage, to take place in July, was earlier shared by Sangram Singh on his social media handle.

And now, the destination and date both have been fixed. The couple has chosen Agra as the city where they will take their nuptial vows on July 9. However, that is not all. They also plan a unique way to pay tribute to humanity as well as nature as part of their initiation of married life.

“A special day like your wedding is the most lovely and auspicious day to do something for nature and humanity," said Sangram Singh to a news portal. “This sacred union, in which we, on the day of marriage, share our pleasure with the world, could not have had a more noble beginning. Mother Nature has been so generous to us. Everything we take from nature, including air, must be returned. Everything is free, even water and the earth, and as people, we genuinely don’t deserve this kindness."

On their wedding day, Sangram had some unique noble deeds planned out with his would-be bride Payal. On the day of their wedding, he will accompany his bride to feed 200 animals, and 100 orphan children, and plant 100 trees. Sangram believes this is their way to give back to nature and humanity.

The Haldi, Mehndi, and Sangeet ceremonies will take place at JP Palace in Agra as part of Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi’s pre-wedding customs. The wedding will be held in an Agra temple, and celebrations will follow in Delhi and Mumbai.

Recently, Payal even said that she would invite Kangana Ranaut with whom she shared a significant amount of animosity in the reality show Lock Upp to her wedding as she was ready to put all the feud behind her.

