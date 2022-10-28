Gandhada Gudi Release: How Puneeth Rajkumar Conquered His Fear of Snakes While Shooting for Docudrama

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died last year but his legacy, a treasure-trove of some amazing films, remains with the fans. His latest release Gandhada Gudi, which was released on Friday, to an amazing response is a testament to the late actor’s popularity. Fans loved how their beloved Appu conquered his fear of snakes in this film. How did Puneeth overcome these inhibitions and what obstacles he faced while doing this? This was described by Gourishankar in an interview with News 18 Kannada Digital.

Gourishankar said that Puneeth arrived in the Agumbe village with director Amoghavarsha and a few assistants for the shoot. He spent the first two days roaming and enjoying the picturesque natural scenery of Agumbe’s forests. The James actor was fascinated to see the forest full of different kinds of snakes.

Puneeth enjoyed learning about these serpents and told Gourishankar that he would bring his kids as well someday to this place. It was on the third day of the visit that Puneeth had to face one of the most ferocious snakes in Agumbe village.

Puneeth was feeling excited but also afraid, watching a 15-foot-long snake in front of him. He was accompanied by Gourishankar, his team and Amoghavarsha. They had been informed that a 15-foot majestic king cobra was trapped in the house of a neighbouring village.

They had the difficult task of catching this snake and releasing it in the wild. The Doddmane Hudga actor tried his level best to contribute to this task but couldn’t handle the pressure and retreated. However, he felt confident that he watched the snake being rescued from a close distance.

Besides this interesting encounter with serpents, Gourishankar also reminisced about Puneeth’s humble nature. He said that in his institution, Kalinga Centre for Rainforest Ecology, everyone has to wash their utensils on their own. He was awestruck to see a star like Puneeth following the same rule. This incident speaks volumes of Puneeth’s humble nature.

