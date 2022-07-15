How Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna Became The National Crush of India

Actress Rashmika Mandana needs no introduction. The national crush of India shot to unprecedented fame with her impeccable performance in Pushpa: The Rise opposite Allu Arjun. The Sami Sami girl has not looked back ever since and continues to climb the stairs of stardom.

It is worth noting that the actress essayed the role of Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise and received several accolades for her performances, not just from the audiences but also from film critics across India.

After the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise worldwide, the actress charged two crores for the film. She has now hiked her remuneration by 50 per cent, as she has been gearing for the sequel. This makes her one of the highest-paid Telugu actresses.

Rashmika is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and Good Bye alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. The actress is at the peak of her career and is growing to shine in Indian Cinema.

She caught the audience’s eye with her impressive performance in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam. She also featured in blockbuster movies like Dear Comrade and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Meanwhile, talking about her projects in the South, Rashmika will play the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated family entertainer Varisu.

Rashmika is gearing up for her upcoming film Sita Ramam. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Ram and Mrunal Thakur as his love interest. As per the reports, Rashmika will be playing a meaningful role in the film. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner Swapna Cinema.

