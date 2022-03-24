How Rajesh Khanna's Insecurities, Flops Brought Curtains Down on His Career

Legendary actor Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, but his super hit films keep him alive in our hearts. His iconic style, some brilliant lead characters and romantic films are still cherished by cine lovers. In his heyday, Kaka was so popular that young girls would write him love letters with their blood. There also came a time when his career suffered a severe jolt due to a series of flops. Rajesh Khanna found himself lonely, for no one was ready to help him.

Three flops shook his confidence:

His films Joroo Ka Ghulam, Shehzada and Mere Jeevan Saathi were three flops in his career and broke his confidence as an actor. This was even after Mere Jeevan Saathi had the best musical score of the time. Kaka didn’t seem to understand what went wrong in his career. The First Indian Superstar, as he was popularly called, had achieved significant stardom with Shakti Samantha’s directorial Aradhana. He became the craze of the nation. Kaka was confused why all of a sudden his films were not being well received by the audience. He couldn’t see anything wrong in his acting but times had changed.

Insecurities:

Ajit Ghosh, who was handling Rajesh Khanna’s public relations for many years, spoke about the actor’s insecure nature. Ajit said that whenever Kaka would hear rumours about himself, he would almost immediately end terms with him/her. This habit of him not knowing the truth and taking decisions went against his career. For Kaka, his enemies in the industry went on increasing.

Rise of other actors:

Kaka was agonized watching other actors looming large against his popular image. His era had almost diminished and the public was looking forward to Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Dharmendra. Gradually, he faded from the limelight.

