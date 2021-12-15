How Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Wished Each Other on One-Month Wedding Anniversary

After 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15 in Chandigarh and promised togetherness for a lifetime. Today, the couple is celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary, and on the occasion, Rajkummar shared some priceless pictures which will melt your heart.

The first snap had captured Patralekhaa in a black-brown fancy bikini, while Rajkummar had donned shorts. In the joyous picture, the couple was seen sharing a good laugh, while the second priceless moment was captured during their wedding rituals. In the caption, Rajkummar wrote, “Mera yaar tum, mera pyar tum, mera dil bhi tum, dildar tum (You are my friend, you are my love, you are my heart, and you are my beloved), It’s already been a month."

Patralekhaa had also shared the same post on her Instagram account, however, the actress wished her hubby in her own unique way. Sharing a gorgeous snap from their wedding day, Patralekhaa borrowed the quote by Beethoven, which read - “Ever thine, Ever mine, Ever ours." “It’s been a month already," she added.

Several Bollywood stars, including Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha, and Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated the couple on their one-month anniversary.

Announcing their wedding on Instagram, Rajkummar had penned a heartfelt on November 15 wherein he expressed how he got married to his soulmate, his best friend, his family, and his everything. “Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband. Here’s to forever .. and beyond," he added.

Bollywood filmmakers like Farah Khan, Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Basu, and Hansal Mehta had attended the dreamy wedding of Patralekhaa and Rajkummar. It was also reported that, at the venue of their wedding, the actor had created a shrine of his parents and Patralekhaa’s late father.

As of now, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are back to work as they had a series of work commitments lined up. After Roohi, Rajkummar will reunite with Janhvi Kapoor for ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, while he has Badhai Do with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

