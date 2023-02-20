Ram Charan and Vishnu Manchu have risen to be prominent faces in the Telugu film industry. While Ram Charan is the son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi, Vishnu Manchu also belongs to the family of ace actor-producer Mohan Babu. Both the talented actors of their equally talented fathers have made a name for themselves in the cine world, by following the footsteps of their parents. While Ram Charan excelled in the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, Vishnu Manchu was recently elected as the President of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA). Now, Vishnu Manchu is all set to make a comeback in films.

Similar to Vishnu, Ram Charan has also worked with his father. This makes the two renowned Telugu stars achieve the rare record of excelling in their father’s field. In 2014, Vishnu and his father-actor Mohan Babu starred in the Ram Gopal Verma directorial Rowdy. Although the film received mixed reviews, Vishnu and Mohan’s equation was loved by the audience.

Later, in 2022, the 41-year-old yet again collaborated with director Diamond Ratna Babu for another Telugu-language action drama titled Son of India. This time, he acted as a producer while his father Mohan Babu was roped in as the lead.

Similar to Vishnu Manchu, Ram Charan also shared screen space with Chiranjeevi in the 2022 film Acharya. The Telugu-language action drama also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Mahesh Babu in key roles. Although there was much buzz surrounding the movie, it failed to impress the masses. However, once again, the father-son relationship was applauded by cine-goers.

The RRR actor launched his very first production house, Konidela Production Company, in 2016. His first two film productions were Khaidi No. 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. In the Surender Reddy directorial, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which was released in 2019, Chiranjeevi made an appearance as the lead actor. The epic historical drama, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupati, Tamannah Bhatia, and Kiccha Sudeep in important roles was widely appreciated by movie buffs.

Presently, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming political thriller film RC15, helmed by S Shankar. Meanwhile, Vishnu Manchu’s last film outing was director Eeshaan Suryaah’s action comedy, Ginna.

