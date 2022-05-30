How Sapna Choudhary Rose to Prominence and Popularity With This One Song

You cannot claim to be a fan of Haryanvi music if you aren’t aware of actor-dancer Sapna Choudhary. Sapna has carved a niche among the audience through some electrifying dance performances. The Haryanvi song Bara Tikkad proved to be a milestone in her career.

Before this song, Sapna used to perform Ragini (Haryanvi folk songs) on stage. After performing Ragini for quite some time, she performed the song Bara Tikkad. The song turned out to be a stellar success and Sapna’s popularity soared. With Pawan Pilania and Sushila Nagar’s vocals and Ramehar Mehla’s lyrics, Bara Tikkad was a smash hit. Raju Punjabi and Vinod Chimpa composed music for this song.

This song became a popular number in no time. Bara Tikkad’s popularity can be gauged from the fact that Sapna was invited to numerous events to perform the song.

The song has garnered more than 10 Lakh views since its release on April 14, 2017.

After the success of this song, there was no looking back for Sapna. She participated in several music videos, films and shows. Her songs Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and Gajban: Chundadi Jaipur Ki are still among the most played songs. With vocals by DC Madana, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has garnered more than 300 million views on YouTube alone.

Song Gajban: Chundadi Jaipur Ki has garnered 257 million views. It is appreciated for a perfect blend of vocals, foot tapping music and Sapna’s electrifying dance. Vishavjeet Chaudhary has given the vocals and composed music for Gajban: Chundadi Jaipur Ki. This video is from Sapna’s performance in Talkatora stadium.

