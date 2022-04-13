How Sapna Choudhary's Responsibilities Turned Her Dance Into Passion

Actor-dancer Sapna Chaudhary has reached the pinnacle of her fame today but it wasn’t this way initially. She has worked hard and achieved great success. After all the hard work that she has put in, her career allows her to make millions in just a matter of hours now.

Keeping active on social media, having been a contestant on Big Boss 11, and always sharing photos and trendy reels with fans have allowed her to create a large fan base. She started from scratch and has now become a ‘Haryanvi Queen.’ At one point, she could only earn Rs 3100 from a stage show. She earns millions now in just a matter of a few hours.

According to reports, the dancing queen charges Rs 25 lakh for a stage performance. If the event lasts 2-3 hours, she takes Rs 3 lakh.

Sapna struggled a lot after her father’s death as the responsibility of her family fell on her shoulders at an early stage. She did not give up and continued to work hard and has now reached a place where she can live a lavish life.

Her struggles also included people making fun of her character, while some called her a dancer. Out of her family’s responsibility, she continued her dance hoping to fulfil her dreams. Slowly her responsibility turned into her passion and her identity. Today, she has a massive fan following all over the world.

Her latest song Badmashi is being loved by her fans. Other than events and music videos, Sapna is also very active on social media. She tends to share everything with her fans. She has a fan following of 4.8 million people on Instagram.

